Stay on 69,000 UP govt teachers' appointment: Priyanka slams Yogi govt

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the stay on the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers, saying the youth are suffering the most due to the negligence of the Yogi Adityanath dispensation.

Her attack on the UP government came hours after the Allahabad High Court stayed the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in Uttar Pradesh.

"69,000 teachers recruitment case: Once again the dreams of the youth of Uttar Pradesh have been eclipsed. Due to the chaos of the UP government, all the recruitments are stuck in the court," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

"Paper leak, cut-off controversy, fake evaluation and wrong answer key -- Due to all these shortcomings of the UP government, the matter of recruitment of 69,000 teachers is pending," the Congress general secretary in-charge UP East said.

The government's negligence is hitting the youth the most, she said.