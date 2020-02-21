Sterilise one man or lose job, MP government orders health officials

The Madhya Pradesh government has warned male multi-purpose health workers (MPHW) to either sterilise one man or lose their pay.

MP's National Health Mission (NHM) ordered top district officials and Chief Medical and Health Officers to implement "no work no pay" principle for those identified male workers who failed to sterilise at least one man in the 2019-2020 period which ends in March.

NHM had asked district officials to implement the scheme citing a National Family Health Survey-4 report.

Any MPHWs who fail to sterlise at least one man would be recommended compulsory retirement, reported The Indian Express.