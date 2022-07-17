Stone pelting by juveniles nosedives in Kashmir: Study

In a major sign of improvement of situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the valley has witnessed a nosedive in stone pelting incidents since the abrogation of the special status of the then state, a study has revealed.

The study done by Dr Asima Hassan from University of Kashmir reveals that in 2020, out of 246 juveniles in conflict with law only 47 were involved in stone pelting which is just over 19 per cent. Similarly, in the first 10 months of 2021, out of 373 juveniles in conflict with law only 86 which is over 23 per cent were involved in stone pelting.

The research paper titled “Juvenile Delinquency in Kashmir (A Special focus on Stone Pelting)”, published by International Journal of Advances in Social Sciences, states that from September 1, 2018 to November 31, 2019, out of 520 juveniles in conflict with law majority (311) were involved in stone pelting and other unlawful activities.

Out of 446 cases against juveniles from August 1, 2018 to August 5, 2019, over 46 per cent which is 208 cases were of stone pelting. Similarly, out of 121 juveniles detained in Kashmir from August 6, 2019 to December 31, 2019, nearly 50 per cent which is 60 were involved in stone pelting/rioting, the study reveals.

About the socio-economic background of the juveniles involved in the stone-pelting, the study reveals that out of the 100 juveniles in conflict with law, 74 were from poor backgrounds. “This could be an indicator that poverty is one of the main causes which has a lot of implications on the behaviour of the children,” it said.

“Children from poor economic backgrounds are forced to practice delinquent behaviour/ activities due to the situations or circumstances. Several studies in the past reiterated that poverty is one of the factors invariably linked to children’s vulnerability and one of the tipping factors pushing them to the chances of offending,” the study reveals.

The data gives a clear insight as to how teenagers in Kashmir were being used by the separatists and militant handlers for carrying out attacks on security forces.

Dr Hassan, who works as a member of Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Srinagar, said prior to 2008 Kashmir did not see direct involvement of youth or children in the dissent against the State at such a scale.

“But post 2008, children felt a sense of belonging to the collective expression of dissent against the state. More and more youth took to the roads to assert their disagreement against the political scenario of the state which resulted in extensive detentions of the children as a consequence,” she said.

Corroborating her statement, she said, of the 182 juveniles in conflict with law kept in Juvenile Home (Srinagar) from September 23, 2011 to September 30, 2013, over 60 per cent which is 110 were stone-pelters.

Dr Hassan said stones became a popular choice of weapon for Kashmiri youth since the 2008 Amarnath land row agitation in Kashmir. “While stone pelting was a routine feature of street protests in some parts of Srinagar prior to 2008, in the massive summer unrests of 2008, 2010 and 2016, teenagers started direct confrontation with the security forces with the use of stones,” she added.

However, Dr Hassan, who has been dealing with juvenile offenders for the last five years, said the stories of mistreatment by the police were common among all the juveniles. “The social investigation reports (SIRs) prepared by our staff show that all the juveniles have bad experiences with police. The SIRs brought to light several instances where minors were detained by the police, kept in police lock-ups with adults for extended periods, and subjected to abuse and torture while in custody,” she said.

“It has been found that the police action has been in clear violation of the Jammu and Kashmir Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, which mandates that if a minor is apprehended, they have to be produced before the juvenile court within 24 hours. The court decides whether they are to be transferred to juvenile homes, and the act categorically states that minors cannot be housed in police stations,” she added.