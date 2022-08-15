Stone pelting, strikes history in Kashmir now: Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha

Stating that stone pelting, strikes, closure of businesses and educational institutions was history, Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said democracy was fully flourishing in the Union Territory (UT) after tumultuous three decades.



“Stone pelting on roads, hartals and closure of schools and colleges is history now. Out of 365 days a year, 100 days would witness hartals that would take toll on business, and education of children studying in schools and colleges,” he said while addressing Independence Day function at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket stadium, here.

Also Read: Nobody displays Pakistani flag in Kashmir now: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

Sinha said that J&K was heading towards peace and prosperity with markets remaining open and transport plying normally till late evening hours. “There is no fear and the common man feels safe. Security forces have launched the last assault to dismantle the terror network in J&K,” the L-G asserted.

He said that Pakistan was trying to destabilize peace “but the same was being dealt with professionally by our security forces who are working day in and out to cement peace and make it a permanent feature.”

“The nefarious designs and the propaganda to misguide youth are being given a befitting reply by the security forces and the administration.