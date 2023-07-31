Clash in Haryana's Nuh; stones hurled, cars set ablaze

Stones hurled, cars set ablaze in clash in Haryana's Nuh

Police lobbed teargas shells to disperse crowds and summoned reinforcements from other areas as the two sides hurled stones at each other.

PTI
PTI, Gurugram ,
  • Jul 31 2023, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 17:15 ist
Clashes erupt between two groups in Haryana's Nuh. Credit: X(Formerly Twitter)/@ANI

Stones were pelted during a religious procession and cars set on fire in Nuh adjoining Gurugram on Monday, police said.

Police lobbed teargas shells to disperse crowds and summoned reinforcements from other areas as the two sides hurled stones at each other. Tension gripped the area and internet services were restricted.

According to police, the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra was stopped by a group of young men near Khedla Mod in Nuh, and stones pelted at the procession. "One or two cars" in the procession were set on fire, and official said.

People in the procession hurled stones back at the youths who had stopped them, reports said.

The yatra was flagged off earlier from Gurugram’s Civil Lines by BJP district president Gargi Kakkar. A police contingent was deployed with the procession.

Police said some people were injured but were not immediately able to give the numbers.

According to some claims, the trigger for the clash was an objectionable video posted on social media by a Bajrang Dal activist in Ballabhgarh.

“The situation in the area is stable," Nuh SHO Hukam Singh said later.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Haryana
India News
Violence

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bengal zoo to get lions, tigers as govt plans revamp

Bengal zoo to get lions, tigers as govt plans revamp

Parental nod must in love marriages? Gujarat to analyse

Parental nod must in love marriages? Gujarat to analyse

Man who scaled skyscrapers falls from 68th floor; dies

Man who scaled skyscrapers falls from 68th floor; dies

What ‘Oppenheimer’ does not tell about the Trinity test

What ‘Oppenheimer’ does not tell about the Trinity test

Typhoon Doksuri: 31K flee homes as rains lash Beijing

Typhoon Doksuri: 31K flee homes as rains lash Beijing

Schools must spot and stop bullying 

Schools must spot and stop bullying 

'Barbenheimer' box office sales keep rolling

'Barbenheimer' box office sales keep rolling

Prince William serves burgers to surprised diners

Prince William serves burgers to surprised diners

 