Stones pelted at mosque gate in Rohtak, case filed

Stones pelted at mosque gate in Haryana's Rohtak, case filed

They said some unidentified people allegedly pelted stones at the gate of the mosque's boundary wall.

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Aug 05 2023, 18:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2023, 18:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

A case was registered against unidentified persons after some people allegedly threw stones at the gate of a mosque in Haryana's Rohtak, police said on Saturday, as Nuh and other parts of the state return to normal after communal clashes that left six dead.

Police said the Rohtak incident took place Friday around 10:30 pm at Aanwal village and a case was lodged by mosque cleric Iqbal. They said security around the mosque has been tightened.

They said some unidentified people allegedly pelted stones at the gate of the mosque's boundary wall.

Read | No mastermind behind Nuh, culprits being arrested: Police

Upon getting information, Rohtak Additional Superintendent of Police Medha Bhushan reached the site Friday night with her team.

Police said a case has been registered and further investigation was underway.

The case was registered under relevant sections including 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified people, said Inspector Ramesh Kumar, police station Kalanaur in Rohtak.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the last few days. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Rohtak

Related videos

What's Brewing

Blaze engulfs historic ministry building in Cairo

Blaze engulfs historic ministry building in Cairo

H S Prannoy reaches final of Australia Open

H S Prannoy reaches final of Australia Open

Odisha declares Hepatitis B, C as notifiable diseases

Odisha declares Hepatitis B, C as notifiable diseases

House panel recommends upping taxes on tobacco products

House panel recommends upping taxes on tobacco products

7 lakes in Coimbatore revived under Smart City project

7 lakes in Coimbatore revived under Smart City project

India’s wildlife: Looking beyond tigers

India’s wildlife: Looking beyond tigers

Striking writers, studios meet over contract talks

Striking writers, studios meet over contract talks

Chaos in New York over YouTubers' PlayStation giveaway

Chaos in New York over YouTubers' PlayStation giveaway

 