Stop musical chair of power between Congress & BJP, give AAP chance to rule Uttarakhand: Sisodia

AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Monday appealed to people of Uttarakhand to see the coming assembly polls as an opportunity to change their lives and get rid of the problems plaguing the state for years.

Initiating the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Nav Parivartan Samvad (dialogue for change) in the poll-bound state virtually, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said in the past 21 years of its existence Uttarakhand has failed to achieve the goals for which it was created.

Also Read: BJP minority cell offers prayer at Muslim shrine in Uttarakhand praying for Modi's long life

"BJP and Congress have been in power alternately in Uttarakhand but done nothing for its development which was the main objective behind its creation. All they have done is fill their coffers. Problems like migration, lack of schools and hospitals remain where they were at the time of its creation 21 years ago," the AAP leader said.

"February 14 brings to you an opportunity to vote for change and get rid of the problems plaguing the state for years," he said.

Sisodia asked people to stop the "musical chair" of power going on between the Congress and BJP for two decades and give AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal a chance to implement the Delhi model of development in Uttarakhand.

"If you want good schools and good hospitals, crops in your fields and the deserted villages in the hills repopulated give us a chance," he said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: