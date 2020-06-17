Stop threatening doctors for speaking truth, SC tells Delhi govt

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Delhi government to stop threatening doctors and medical staff and filing FIR against them for bringing to the public knowledge the state of healthcare in the COVID-dedicated hospitals.

"Why did you suspend a doctor who made a video of the pathetic conditions of one of your hospitals? You have to make sure you stop harassment of doctors right away," a bench presided over by Justice Ashok Bhushan told the Delhi government's counsel.

The bench said the doctors and other medical staff are warriors, fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. "Is this how you treat them?" the bench further asked it.

The Delhi government admitted before the court that everything was not hunky-dory but nothing was being left to chance.

The court, however, was indignant particularly over the Delhi government's act of filing FIRs and suspending doctors, and the medical staff for bringing the truth out.

"You can't threaten doctors, staff. You can't shoot the messengers. You have to stop harassing the doctors, stop registering FIRs against them. Let them do their job," the bench said.

The court asked the Delhi government to file a better affidavit. It decided to hear the suo motu matter over the proper treatment of COVID-19 patients and the dignified handling of dead bodies in hospitals etc, on Friday.

The court on June 12 took cognisance of news reports in LNJP hospital in Delhi reflecting "very sorry state of affairs" as COVID-19 patients were treated worse than animals and dead bodies were lying with them inside wards.

It had then issued a notice to Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and Gujarat governments saying the situation was "grim" over there due to everyday increase in the number of patients.

The court had then castigated the Delhi government for reducing the number of tests. The state was not only duty-bound to increase the number of beds but also to provide infrastructure and staff for manning the Covid-19 patients, it had said.