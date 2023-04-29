Stopped by husband from going to beauty parlour, Indore woman hangs self

MP: Stopped from going to parlour, woman hangs self

PTI
  • Apr 29 2023, 02:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 02:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 34-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Indore in Madhya Pradesh after her husband stopped her from going to a beauty parlour, a police official said on Friday. The woman hanged herself in her home in Scheme Number 51 area of the city on Thursday, Sub Inspector Umashankar Yadav told PTI.

"Her husband has told us he stopped her from going to a beauty parlour and she hanged herself from a fan in a fit of rage. Post mortem has been carried out and the case is being probed from all angles," Yadav added.

