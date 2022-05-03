Street vendor killed for refusing to give free snacks to drunk man

A drunk man allegedly killed a 40-year-old street food vendor here after he refused to serve him snacks for free, police said on Tuesday.

The bhelpuri seller, Ramesh Ram, originally hailed from Katihar in Bihar, police said.

The incident took place around 5.30 pm on Monday in Sector 50 when Ram was on way to his home on a bicycle while his wife Sumitra Devi, who worked as a domestic help, was walking behind him, they said.

In her complaint, Devi said a half-naked man walking around picked up a stone and threw it hard towards her husband. The stone hit him on the back of his head, she said.

Ram fell from the bicycle and the accused, Vijay, fled the scene as people started gathering, she said.

Some people took her husband to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, police said, citing Devi's complaint.

An FIR was lodged against Vijay under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 50 police station, said Inspector Rajaesh Kumar, the Station House Officer (SHO).

"The accused was roaming the area in an inebriated state and reportedly attacked the victim after he refused to serve him Bhelpuri," he said.

Further investigation is underway and efforts are being made to nab the accused, the SHO added.

