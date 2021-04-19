Stricter Covid-19 curbs in Punjab from April 20

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday ordered stricter restrictions across the state beginning Tuesday as Covid-19 cases continued to rise sharply.

As per the new guidelines, night curfew timings have been extended from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am, besides closure of all bars, cinema halls, gyms, spas, coaching centres, sports complexes. Restaurants and hotels will be open only for takeaway and home delivery from Monday to Saturday.

Rates for RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) by private labs have been reduced to Rs 450 and Rs 300 respectively, with additional charges for home collection of the samples, in a bid to promote increased testing.

Gatherings of more than 20 persons, including weddings/cremations, have also been banned across the state. Prior approval of the district administration would be needed for all gatherings of more than 10 persons, except for cremation.

The chief minister also ordered that all people flying into Punjab should have a negative RT-PCR not more than 72 hours old, else they would have to undergo RAT testing at the airport.

He also ordered that people who have attended large gatherings anywhere — religious, political or social — to be mandatorily home quarantined for five days and tested as per protocol.

The Chief Minister renewed his appeal to all religious, social and political leaders to desist from organising large gatherings, encourage vaccination and motivate people for Covid-appropriate behaviour, especially wearing of masks and avoiding gatherings.