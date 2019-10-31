Stubble burning causes toxic haze in Delhi

Delhi remained blanketed by a thick haze on Wednesday with its air quality dropping further, largely due to the heavy load of smoke from stubble burning in neighbouring Haryana and Punjab, according to government agencies.
Read more at: Toxic haze shrouds Delhi, stubble burning the main culprit
Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com
For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here
For election-related news in Haryana, click here
Comments (+)