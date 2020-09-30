Student shoots self for failing to get into MBA college

A student allegedly killed himself in Muzaffarnagar after he failed to secure admission in a college to pursue MBA, police said Wednesday.

Apoorva Garg, a resident of Bhopa Road, shot himself dead using the licensed gun of his father at his home on Tuesday, said New Mandi police station SHO Yogesh Sharma.

Garg was rushed to an area hospital but was declared brought dead, Sharma said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

The gun has been recovered and an investigation is underway.

Sharma said the boy was depressed after not being able to get admission to an MBA college.