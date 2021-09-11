J&K aims to vaccinate students aged over 18 on priority

Students above 18 to be vaccinated on priority for reopening educational institutions, says J&K LG

Manoj Sinha said most of the teaching staff has already got vaccinated

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Sep 11 2021, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2021, 16:13 ist
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Credit: PTI Photo

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said a special drive will be launched to vaccinate students aged above 18 years on priority to enable educational institutions to reopen in the Union territory.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at SKICC, Sinha said most of the teaching staff has already got vaccinated.

“We are trying to vaccinate students aged above 18 years on priority and professors and teachers in the academic institutions as well because the aim is to restart the institutions," he said.

A special drive will be conducted for the vaccination of students above the age of 18 as most of the teachers have already got vaccinated, Sinha said.

Asked about the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, the LG said “all is well”, without commenting further.

Earlier, Sinha released a book titled "Analysis of Accreditation Report of Union Territories of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh" at SKICC

