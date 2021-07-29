Students adapted to online education easily: PM Modi

Students adapted to online education easily: PM Modi

India's new National Education Policy is one of the major factors in 'mahayagna' of nation building, says PM Modi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 29 2021, 17:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2021, 17:22 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated everyone on the completion of one year of the New Education Policy and said even as Covid changed the entire education scenario, students adapted to online education easily. 

"Our youth have a new enthusiasm, they are ready for change. Covid changed the entire education scenario but students have adapted to online education easily," PM Modi said.

He lauded the efforts of officials and stakeholders and said, "Even amid the pandemic, the policy is being implemented with help of suggestions of over lakhs of citizens, teachers, autonomous bodies and by deploying task force, in a phased manner."

"India's new National Education Policy is one of the major factors in 'mahayagna' of nation building," said PM Modi.

He added that there are 14 engineering colleges in eight states that offer education in five different Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Bangla.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
India News
Covid-19
new education policy
Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid: Why CDC suggests indoor masks for the vaccinated

Covid: Why CDC suggests indoor masks for the vaccinated

Puberty not sole factor in transgender eligibility: IOC

Puberty not sole factor in transgender eligibility: IOC

How cities around the world are uprooting urban jungles

How cities around the world are uprooting urban jungles

Netflix is set to roll out games to stream, here's why

Netflix is set to roll out games to stream, here's why

 