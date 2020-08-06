Students move Supreme Court against JEE-Main, NEET UG exams amid Covid-19 pandemic

A group of 11 students has approached the Supreme Court for cancellation of JEE (Main) and NEET UG examinations, rescheduled for September 1 to 6 and September 13 respectively, due to alarming spurt in Covid-19 cases in the country.

In a writ petition, the petitioners asked the court to direct the authorities to conduct the competitive examinations for admission to premier IITs and medical colleges across the country after normalcy is restored in the country.

The petition by advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava contended that deadly pandemic Covid-19 has already affected about 20 lakh people in India and situation was worsening by every passing day.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

"Conducting the examinations across India at such perilous time, is nothing else but putting lives of lakhs of young students (including petitioners herein) at utmost risk and danger of disease and death. The best recourse at this stage can be to wait for some more time, let the crisis subside and then only conduct these exams, in order to save lives of the students and their parents," they said.

The decision by the National Testing Agency to conduct JEE (Main) and NEET UG through online and offline mode was utterly arbitrary and whimsical and would cause immense mental trauma, including suicidal tendencies amongst many affected students, who are people of tender age, the plea claimed.

The petitioners also claimed many students who sat for the Karnataka SSLC examination, have tested Covid positive as per government reports.