'Admissions in Delhi govt schools even without TC'

Students not to be denied admission in govt schools due to unavailability of TC, says Manish Sisodia

He said this at an online press conference

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 15 2021, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2021, 17:48 ist
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI File Photo

Students seeking admission to Delhi government schools from private schools will not be denied admission due to unavailability of Transfer Certificate (TC), Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

"Many parents have approached me that they want to shift their children to Delhi government schools from private schools due to multiple reasons but they do not have a TC from the current school.

"It has been decided that no such student will be denied admission due to unavailability of TC," Sisodia said at an online press conference. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi
Manish Sisodia
government school
transfer certificate

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bikers escort ambulances through traffic in Indonesia

Bikers escort ambulances through traffic in Indonesia

Fears of 3rd wave soar as tourists crowd hill stations

Fears of 3rd wave soar as tourists crowd hill stations

The hajj: 1 of the 5 pillars of Islam

The hajj: 1 of the 5 pillars of Islam

'Malik' movie review: A hard-hitting drama

'Malik' movie review: A hard-hitting drama

Fishermen fight to save endangered Pakistan dolphin

Fishermen fight to save endangered Pakistan dolphin

DH Toon | Being Leader of Oppn is a 'full time job'

DH Toon | Being Leader of Oppn is a 'full time job'

Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park

Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park

Parts of the Amazon now emit more CO2 than they absorb

Parts of the Amazon now emit more CO2 than they absorb

Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame govt for blaze

Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame govt for blaze

Stroke killed 7 lakh Indians in 2019: Study

Stroke killed 7 lakh Indians in 2019: Study

 