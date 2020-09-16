Students of classes 9 to 12 can visit schools from September 21 in Haryana to consult teachers

From September 21, students of classes 9 to 12 will be allowed to visit their schools in Haryana on a voluntary basis for academic help.

In a letter to district education officers (DEOs), the Directorate of School Education has mentioned the central government's guidelines under "Unlock-4", which permit students of classes 9 to 12 to visit their schools outside the containment zones on a voluntary basis, to consult their teachers and take their guidance.

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the SOPs will have to be followed by the schools when they partially reopen from Monday to allow the students to consult their teachers.

The teachers will have to download Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones and take a Covid-19 test before partial reopening of the schools, which have remained shut since mid-March, as per the communique to the DEOs.

The students will need written consent from their parents before coming to schools, where they will undergo thermal scanning before entering the premises and will have to wear masks and sanitize their hands, and social distancing will be ensured when they are seated.