Submit objections before Delimitation Commission: LG to parties

Asking the political parties, who have reservations with Delimitation Commission’s draft proposals to submit it with the panel, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said the panel was constituted under a law passed in the Parliament.

“Election Commission is an independent authority and Delimitation Commission is working under it. If somebody has any reservations with the panel’s proposals, they should send it to the Commission in written form,” the LG told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Jammu.

He said even if common citizens have any reservations, they should send it to the Commission “so that healthy public debate takes place.”

National Conference (NC) associate members of the Delimitation Commission had on Monday filed its objections on the draft proposals of the panel, which recommended changes in the assembly and parliamentary constituencies of J&K.

The Commission, while sharing its draft proposals for its associate members on February 4, had asked them to submit their suggestions or objections on February 14. Following it, the draft will be put in public domain for eliciting opinions or concerns.

The LG also praised the role of security in Kashmir. “The role of security forces across the country especially in J&K over the past 70 years have been commendable. The way our security forces are meeting all challenges deserves all applause,” he said.

