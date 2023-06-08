Suicide pact? Couple found hanging from tree in Rajasthan's Barmer

In a suspected case of suicide pact, a couple was found hanging from a tree in Barmer district, police said on Thursday.

According to the initial probe, Omprakash (21) and Khushi (19) were in a relationship, however, the woman had recently got engaged to another man, police said.

The duo left their homes on Wednesday night but did not return. They were allegedly found hanging from a tree on the premises of a government school in Mangta village in Dhorimanna town on Thursday morning, they said.