Suicide vests, explosives recovered from suspected IS terrorist's house in UP

Two suicide vests, explosives, pieces of IS (Islamic State) literature and flag were recovered from the house of suspected IS terrorist Abu Yusuf alias Mustakeem Khan, who was arrested in Delhi on Friday, in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, about 250 kilometres from Lucknow.

A team of special cell of Delhi police recovered the materials from Yusuf's house at the latter's native village of Mokama Badhiya Bhaisahi in the district on Saturday night.

Police sources here said that three kilograms of explosives, two jackets having pockets to keep a large amount of explosives, a leather belt and some incriminating documents.

Three persons were detained from the village on suspicion of having links with the IS operative, sources said adding that they were being quizzed by the cops.

While Yusuf's father claimed that he had no knowledge about his son's motives and that the people considered him (Yusuf) to be a ''good person'', the suspected IS terrorist's wife said that her husband had been collecting gun powder for the past two years.

''Yusuf had opened a cosmetic shop at Utraula market near the village but he spent most of his time in listening to the sermons of radical Islamic clerics on Youtube....he used to keep the gunpowder in a box...I told him many times not to do this but he did not pay any heed,'' the wife, a mother of four children, said.

Sources said that the police were trying to ascertain if Yusuf had links with local people also.

Yusuf was arrested from Delhi on Friday after a brief encounter.