Supertech twin towers demolition: SC rejects PIL seeking alternative directions, imposes Rs 5L cost

The Supreme Court on Monday slapped Rs 5 Lakh cost on an organisation for seeking an alternative direction other than demolition of the 40-storey twin towers of Supertech in Noida.

A bench presided over by Justice D Y Chandrachud noted that in August last year, the top court had passed a judgment issuing directions to demolish Supertech’s twin towers in Noida, on the ground of serious violation of building control regulation, which has attained finality.

The bench, also comprising Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia said the purpose of the petition is to seek consequence, which is contrary to the judgment and imposed Rs 5 Lakh cost on the petitioner, Centre for Law and Good Governance.

The bench also questioned the petitioner’s counsel, saying once the judgment has reached finality how a PIL could be entertained in the matter.

The bench said the jurisdiction under Article 32 has now been invoked seeking alternative direction other than twin towers demolition, and termed the petition as “manifestly perverse”.

The bench said the cost will be used for the welfare of advocates who were impacted by Covid-19.

Earlier, the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee has told the Supreme Court that it has not received information regarding structural audit of nearby buildings, impact of vibration generated due to the blast, post demolition debris etc.

The Noida authority had informed the court that Supertech's Twin Towers will be demolished on August 21.