Support small shopkeepers in neighbourhood instead of Amazon and Walmart: Varun Gandhi

Questioning the government's economic policy, BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Wednesday said that mismanagement has forced a large number of small producers and shopkeepers to close their businesses.

Varun Gandhi, the BJP Lok Sabha member from Pilibhit, appealed to people to support small shopkeepers in the neighbourhood by purchasing from them instead of Amazon and Walmart.

Sharing a news report on Twitter, Gandhi said that at the time of global recession they (small producers and shopkeepers) were the ones who took care of the country's economy. "Due to corruption, inflation and economic policy mismanagement, a large number of small producers and shopkeepers are forced to close their businesses. Support them by doing shopping from small shopkeepers in your neighbourhood instead of Amazon, Walmart. At the time of global recession they were the ones who took care of the country's economy," Varun Gandhi said.

Varun Gandhi has been regularly questioning his own government on several issues from farmers' protest to the Lakhimpur incident and now over irregularities in UPTET on December 5. Criticising police action against protesting candidates of UP teachers' test in Lucknow, Varun Gandhi asked why recruitments are not taking place when there are vacancies in the government.

Sharing a video of police action against candidates holding a candlelight march over alleged irregularities in the 2019 UP Teachers' Entrance Test (UPTET) 2021, he lamented that no one is ready to listen to their demand.

In October, Varun Gandhi and his mother Maneka Gandhi were dropped from BJP's national executive committee – the party's top decision-making body.

