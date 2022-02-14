Supreme Court allows CBI to probe Tamil Nadu teen suicide case

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the CBI to probe a suicide case of 17-year-old girl in Thanjavur.
The apex court also issued a notice on a plea by Tamil Nadu DGP challenging the Madras High Court order.
More to follow...
