SC allows CBI to probe Tamil Nadu teen suicide case

Supreme Court allows CBI to probe Tamil Nadu teen suicide case

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 14 2022, 12:47 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 12:47 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the CBI to probe a suicide case of 17-year-old girl in Thanjavur.

The apex court also issued a notice on a plea by Tamil Nadu DGP challenging the Madras High Court order. 

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Supreme Court
Madras High Court
India News
CBI

Related videos

What's Brewing

Oceans are better at storing carbon than trees

Oceans are better at storing carbon than trees

Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with hamsters in love

Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with hamsters in love

Hot celeb-inspired date looks for Valentine’s Day

Hot celeb-inspired date looks for Valentine’s Day

India places its 'eye in the sky' satellite into orbit

India places its 'eye in the sky' satellite into orbit

8 Bollywood movies to watch on Valentine's Day 2022

8 Bollywood movies to watch on Valentine's Day 2022

Most expensive players bought in history of IPL auction

Most expensive players bought in history of IPL auction

 