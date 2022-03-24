Supreme Court allows Centre to probe fake Covid-19 ex-gratia claims

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Centre to probe fake ex-gratia claims on the death of kin due to Covid-19.
The apex court said that the Centre can verify 5 per cent of claims in four states which had a wide difference between number of claims and recorded deaths. Such states are Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Kerala.
More to follow...
