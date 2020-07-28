Supreme Court allows Centre to verify statement by Jammu and Kashmir L-G on restoration of 4G

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to verify the statements by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on restoration of 4G internet services in the Union Territory.

A bench led by Justice N V Ramana allowed a plea by Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, and Tushar Mehta for Jammu and Kashmir to ascertain the facts.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing a NGO-petitioner Foundation for Media Professionals, pointed out that the Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu has recently said that 4G should be restored. Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav, the interlocutor also said internet can be restored.

He sought a direction from the court to the law officers to look into this.

On this, the law officers said they would verify the reported statements in the media. They sought also to file rejoinder in the matter.

Following this, the bench posted the matter for August 5.

However, Mehta asked the court to fix the matter for hearing on another date as August 5 is the date of imposition of internet curbs and withdrawal of special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The court then fixed the matter for hearing on August 7.

The NGO filed a contempt plea alleging no special committee was formed to decide on restoration of 4G network, in terms of the top court's judgement of May 11, within the Union Territory.