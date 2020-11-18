SC allows UP govt to fill up 69,000 posts for teachers

Supreme Court allows Uttar Pradesh govt to fill up 69,000 posts for teachers as per results declared in May

The association had challenged the Uttar Pradesh government's order of January 7, 2019

New Delhi,
  • Nov 18 2020, 12:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2020, 12:38 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Uttar Pradesh government to fill up vacancies of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in the state as per results declared by it in May.

A bench headed by Justice U U Lalit dismissed a batch of petitions including the one filed by the "Uttar Pradesh Prathmik Shiksha Mitra Association' challenging the Allahabad High Court's decision to uphold the cut off marks for selection of assistant basic teachers in the states.

The top court said it will be open to the state to give another chance to Shiksha Mitra to compete for selection as assistant basic teachers in the states.

The association had challenged the Uttar Pradesh government's order of January 7, 2019, by which the qualifying marks for the Assistant Teacher Recruitment Examination 2019 were fixed at 65 and 60 for general and reserved categories respectively. 

Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh

