Supreme Court allows Uttar Pradesh govt to fill up 69,000 posts for teachers as per results declared in May

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Uttar Pradesh government to fill up vacancies of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in the state as per results declared by it in May.
A bench headed by Justice U U Lalit dismissed a batch of petitions including the one filed by the "Uttar Pradesh Prathmik Shiksha Mitra Association' challenging the Allahabad High Court's decision to uphold the cut off marks for selection of assistant basic teachers in the states.
The top court said it will be open to the state to give another chance to Shiksha Mitra to compete for selection as assistant basic teachers in the states.
The association had challenged the Uttar Pradesh government's order of January 7, 2019, by which the qualifying marks for the Assistant Teacher Recruitment Examination 2019 were fixed at 65 and 60 for general and reserved categories respectively.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Tom & Jerry movie to bring cat, mouse into real world
Covid-19: Can surgical masks be reused?
In a rush, China risks using unproven Covid-19 vaccines
More female morticians in South Korea as taboo fades
Birthday special: Nayanthara movies to look forward to
Will small rockets finally lift off?
The radical Kannada art cinema of the 1970s