Supreme Court asks Centre to counsel migrant workers, ensure food, water, medicine for them

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to rope in counsellors, including religious and community leaders, to visit relief camps and shelters homes to allay any apprehension among migrant workers, facing distress situation on the 21-day lockdown to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

The top court also asked the Union government to ensure sufficient water, food, medicine and bed to hundreds of workers, housed in temporary shelter homes and other places in several states across the country.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and L Nageswara Rao agreed to the Centre's contention that exodus of migrant workers cannot be allowed as the virus would spread to rural areas, creating havoc.

Observing that panic kills more people than the virus, the bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to ensure the Centre as well as the states employed counsellors including religious and community leaders to soothe frayed tempers among such workers.

The top court was hearing two PILs filed by Alakh Alok Srivastava and Rashmi Bansal, who wanted urgent steps to address the problems faced by the migrants, who came out roads to march their villages within days of the lockdown.

After detailing the steps taken so far, Mehta said there was a need to prevent the spread of fake news pertaining to Coronavirus on social media Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok and otherwise.

The court approved of Mehta's submission that steps would be within 24 hours to ensure that unverified material was not published or aired.

Among other measures, Mehta said exclusive hospitals to treat Corona patients would soon be set up.

He said a panel would be formed soon headed by a joint secretary-level official of Health Ministry in this regard which will have reputed docs of hospitals like AIIMs for the purpose.