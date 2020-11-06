Supreme Court asks Centre to ensure no smog in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to ensure that there would be no smog in Delhi as the Union government informed that a Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and adjoining areas has started functioning from the day.

The Centre has set up the 15-member Commission headed by ex Petroleum Secretary, M M Kutty, excercising powers under Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, 2020.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, that the court would take up the matter after Diwali break.

Also read — Delhi's air quality 'very poor', may improve slightly

"We will hear this after vacations. But ensure that there is no smog in the city," the bench said.

Mehta, for his part, said, "We have made appointments to the commission under the Ordinance."

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for a minor, Aditya Dubey, asked the court to ensure that if any person suffered from health issues, then the government would be responsible.

He also pointed out the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare officials were not members of the commission. The offences, declared in the Ordinance also did not have classification.

"The situation now is of public health emergency. Something drastic needs to be done," Singh said.

To this, the bench said, "Whatever anyone says we are court of law. This problem will be dealt by executive as they have money and resources. We have certain limitations and we are not abdicating our responsibility. Let the SG take steps."

During the hearing, the court also asked why there was no grading of offence under the Ordinance.

To this, Mehta said he would respond.

The air quality index has reached to dangerous level in Delhi recently. On Thursday, the city air quality dropped to the worst levels since December, last year with farm fire accounting to 42% of its pollution, the maximum this year. Experts fear the situation may get further exacerbated around Diwali next week.

The Union government has on October 28 issued the Ordinance to set up a permanent Commission for air quality management in Delhi and adjoining areas as it has become a cause of concern due to activities of stubble burning, vehicular pollution, road dust and urban construction.

The contravention of Commission's orders would be an offence, punishable with upto five-year jail or with fine upto Rs one crore or both.