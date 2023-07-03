Supreme Court asks Delhi government details of funds spent on advertisements in last three years

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Delhi government to furnish details of money spent by it on advertisements in the last three financial years, as the AAP government expressed its inability to provide funds for regional rapid transit system (RRTS) projects for Delhi-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat corridors.

The Delhi government counsel submitted before a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia that in December 2020, the state government had informed the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) about its inability to provide their share of funds.

A counsel, appearing for NCRTC, contended that the entire scheme of three corridors will be defeated if it is restricted to only Delhi-Meerut corridor.

On this, the bench told Delhi government counsel, “You want to get into where, what funds you are spending… we see all funds for advertisements”.

The Delhi government submitted that in 2020, it had communicated that funds were not available with it and the position had worsened on account of Covid-19 pandemic.

“The GST compensation provided by the Centre has also been stopped since the last financial year and therefore, there are no finances available,” the state government counsel said.

The bench asked why there are no funds for a project that would ensure smooth transportation, however, funds are allocated for advertisements.

“Since the paucity of funds is an impediment in this project, we call upon the NCT of Delhi to file an affidavit on funds utilised for advertisement. The project is of considerable importance, we will divert the funds. Details to be furnished for the period of the last three financial years,” the bench said.

The NCRTC counsel said every year delay is causing a cost escalation of up to Rs 1,500 crore.

The state government counsel pointed out that the funds required are above Rs 5,000 crore.

"Is it required at one go? Let us see how much you spend on other things. It is a development project, you are saying you are unable to make budgetary provisions for it, that is the problem,” the bench told the counsel.

The bench asked the Delhi government to file the affidavit in a period of two weeks.

Senior advocate A D N Rao appeared as amicus curiae in the matter.

The top court was considering a matter related to Delhi-Alwar (Rs 37,987 crore) and Delhi-Panipat RRTS (29,296 crore) corridor projects.

In its status report, the Government of NCT of Delhi said that it had on December 17, 2020, informed that it would not be able to make any financial contribution towards Delhi-Panipat RRTS project due to inadequate finances and worsened financial position due to Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the Delhi government said it is willing to grant in-principle or administrative approval for Delhi-Panipat RRTS project, provided its share of contribution is met by the Government of India.

The Delhi-Meerut RRTS project, the court was informed, was sanctioned by the Government of India in 2019.

The contribution of the Delhi government in this project is Rs 1,180 crore. However, till date only Rs 865 crore have been released by it that too after intervention of the court from Environmental Compensation Charge funds.

In addition to this, the Delhi-Meerut RRTS project has a multilateral loan component of Rs 16,906 crore which is to be repaid by respective state governments including GNCTD in ratio of investment in their respective territories.

"The commitment towards operational losses and loan repayment is still pending from the Delhi government since they have not yet signed the Memorandum of Understanding as per the terms and conditions of the sanction order. Without this commitment, the long-term future of survival of this project will be uncertain," the court was informed.