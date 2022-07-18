Elevate 5 advocates as Allahabad HC judges: SC

Supreme Court Collegium reiterates call to elevate five advocates as Allahabad High Court judges

The three-member Collegium took the decision in a meeting held on July 14

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 18 2022, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2022, 15:01 ist
The Supreme Court Collegium has reiterated its call for the promotion of five advocates to Allahabad High Court judges. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana has reiterated its earlier recommendation for elevation of five advocates as judges in the Allahabad High Court.

The Collegium, which also comprises Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar, has also proposed fresh names of two advocates --Saurabh Srivastava, and Om Prakash Shukla-- as judges in the Allahabad High Court.

The names of advocates reiterated for judges in the Allahabad HC are Shishir Jain, Manu Khare, Rishad Murtaza, Dhruv Mathur, and Vimlendu Tripathi.

In another decision, the Collegium has approved the proposal for elevation of judicial officer Radhakishan Agrawal and advocate Rakesh Mohan Pandey as judges in the Chhattisgarh High Court.

It has also approved the proposal for elevation of Judicial Officer Rajesh Sekhri as judge in the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The three-member Collegium took the decision in a meeting held on July 14 and the resolution was uploaded on the apex court website Monday.

