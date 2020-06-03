Supreme Court declines to consider plea for renaming India as Bharat

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to consider a PIL for renaming India to Bharat or Hindustan, saying the plea can be sent to the Union government as a representation.

"We can't do that. India is already called Bharat in Constitution," a bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy said.

Petitioner Namah, represented by advocate Ashwin Vaish sought amendment into Article one for renaming the country.

The bench, however, asked him why he has come to the court.

Advocate Vaish contended repeatedly that the name, India, has been sought to be excluded during the Constituent Assembly debate. It has not been derived from within the country, it is a name of Greek origin derived from the word “Indica”.

He said the history was full of examples of “Bharat mata ki jai” having been used.

The court, however, remained unbudged and finally allowed him to make a representation to the Union government.

The petition, filed by advocate Raj Kishore Choudhary, said the country should be recognised by its original and authentic name, i.e. Bharat as cities have been renamed with Indian ethos. He contended that India being replaced with Bharat would justify the hard-fought freedom by our ancestors, would ensure to get over the colonial past and instil a sense of pride in our nationality.