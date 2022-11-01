Supreme Court declines to consider plea seeking to remove symbols from ballot, EVMs

The Supreme Court has declined to consider a plea seeking a direction to the Election Commission to remove symbols from ballot and EVMs and replace it with 'name, age, educational qualification and photograph' of candidates.

The plea, which had been filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, sought a direction to declare the use of party symbol on EVM as illegal to keep out corruption and criminal activities in politics.

The petitioner claimed that replacing symbols of political party on ballot and EVM will help voters to elect honest candidates.

