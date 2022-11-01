Supreme Court declines to consider plea seeking to remove symbols from ballot, EVMs

SC says no to removing party symbols from ballot, EVMs

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, New Delhi,
  • Nov 01 2022, 12:41 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2022, 12:57 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court has declined to consider a plea seeking a direction to the Election Commission to remove symbols from ballot and EVMs and replace it with 'name, age, educational qualification and photograph' of candidates.

The plea, which had been filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, sought a direction to declare the use of party symbol on EVM as illegal to keep out corruption and criminal activities in politics.

The petitioner claimed that replacing symbols of political party on ballot and EVM will help voters to elect honest candidates.

More to follow...

