Supreme Court declines to consider plea to reduce non-COVID-19 treatment charges

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to consider a plea to relax or reduce charges of non-COVID-19 related treatment during the period of lockdown imposed to contain the novel Coronavirus outbreak.

A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B R Gavai rejected the PIL filed by advocate Sourjya Das, who claimed free treatment of other diseases was necessary to safeguard 'right to life' of every citizen.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The petitioner contended numerous members of the public, including self-employed, businessmen and professionals, have suffered loss of livelihood and income due to the lockdown.

"The restrictions imposed on public life by following the COVID-19 outbreak has hampered public life in such a way that the public do not know when things will get back to normal or when offices, shops and usual means of income would resume, thus financially empowering members of the public on a daily basis," his plea said.

The petitioner said that it was necessary to consider that at such times, numerous members of the public will require non-COVID-19 and non-coronavirus related medical treatment services like chemotherapy, emergency transplants, colonoscopy, various tests and other various prescribed medical treatments which are of an immediate necessity to sustain the life of a member of the public.

Track state-wise confirmed coronavirus cases here

He said it was the duty of the government to ensure that private hospitals did not exploit members of the public and take steps to ensure that its patients do not suffer a financial crisis.

He contended intervention of the top court was required to issue necessary directions in view of "paramount necessity created at such trying times".

