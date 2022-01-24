Supreme Court declines UP MLA Vijay Mishra's bail plea

SC declines UP MLA Vijay Mishra's bail plea

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS,
  • Jan 24 2022, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2022, 15:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a bail plea by strongman Uttar Pradesh MLA Vijay Mishra, just ahead of Assembly polls in the state.

A bench presided over by Justice D Y Chandrachud, after hearing the parties, said this is not a case for bail.

Mishra, who faced multiple criminal cases, including rape, is currently lodged in Agra Central jail.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Mishra, said efforts were on to prevent him from contesting the upcoming Assembly polls.

Senior advocate Neeraj Kumar Jain, representing the state government, submitted that the cases against him could not proceed due to his influence.

The bench said, "We are not inclined to entertain the bail. However, he would be at liberty to file the bail after recording of evidence in the matter."

Mishra, MLA from Gyanpur has been four time legislator from Uttar Pradesh. He faced over dozens of cases including those related to land grabbing and extortion. The MLA claimed those cases were all political motivated.

