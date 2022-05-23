Supreme Court decries attack on judges; declines to consider plea against sentence to lawyer in contempt case

The Supreme Court on Monday decried the practice by lawyers to make "wanton allegations" against judges, who at times faced assaults as even a 'lathi-wielding" policeman is not available to protect them in the district judiciary.

"This is happening across the country. You cannot level wanton allegations. Lawyers are also subject to the process of law and we are all citizens of the state. We have seen what happens in other parts of the country and this is becoming a new part of fashion in making allegations against the judges. The stronger the judge, the worse the allegations," a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Bela M Trivedi said.

The court pointed out this was happening in Bombay High Court and was rampant in Uttar Pradesh and now even at Madras High Court.

The bench made the oral observations while declining to consider a plea against the Madras High Court's judgement which sentenced advocate P R Adikesavan to two weeks simple imprisonment and a Rs 2,000 fine, besides, debarment from practice for one year, after having been guilty of contempt of court.

The court pointed out that the behaviour and conduct of the lawyer were thoroughly contemptuous and there was a clear attempt for obstruction of justice when an NBW was issued against him.

"He belongs to a class of lawyers who are absolutely incorrigible. There is a blot on the legal profession," the bench orally said, pointing out he had no respect for the administration of justice and the sentence imposed against him cannot be regarded as disproportionate.

