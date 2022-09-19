Supreme Court denies plea seeking probe into Kashmiri Pandits' exodus

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking a probe into Kashmiri Pandit exodus and killings.
The apex court allowed petitioner to withdraw the plea and seek appropriate remedy.
The plea was filed by Ashutosh Taploo, whose father Tika Lal Taploo was killed by JKLF militant.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Westminster Abbey: A millennium entwined with royalty
DH Toon | Will cheetahs survive the battle of big cats?
Oh, my beloved Bengaluru, I cry for thee!
'Rare' Rameses II-era burial cave found in Israel
Fiona strengthens to hurricane as it nears Puerto Rico
Ukrainians return to ruined towns after Russian retreat