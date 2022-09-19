SC denies plea on probe into Kashmiri Pandits' exodus

Supreme Court denies plea seeking probe into Kashmiri Pandits' exodus

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 19 2022, 11:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2022, 11:30 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking a probe into Kashmiri Pandit exodus and killings.

The apex court allowed petitioner to withdraw the plea and seek appropriate remedy.

The plea was filed by Ashutosh Taploo, whose father Tika Lal Taploo was killed by JKLF militant. 

More to follow...

 

Supreme Court
Jammu and Kashmir
Kashmiri Pandits
India News

