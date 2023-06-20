SC denies urgent hearing of protection for Kukis plea

Supreme Court denies urgent hearing of plea seeking Army protection for Kukis in strife-torn Manipur

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 20 2023, 11:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 11:10 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused an urgent hearing on a plea seeking Army protection for minority Kuki tribals in strife-torn Manipur.

More details are awaited. 

 

Supreme Court
Indian Army
Manipur
India News

