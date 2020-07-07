SC grants interim bail to Sanjay Chandra

Supreme Court grants interim bail to Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 07 2020, 18:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2020, 18:46 ist
Credit: File photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to real estate company, Unitech's promoter Sanjay Chandra as both of his parents were said to be affected with Coronavirus.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah allowed the concession for a period one month to Chandra who has been behind the bars for over three years in a cheating case on failure of his company to deliver flats on time and siphoning off their money.

The court, however, denied similar relief to his younger brother, Ajay Chandra.

During the hearing, the court was told Chandra's 78-year-old father was admitted to ICU and his mother was also hospitalised on account of being Covid-19 positive.

The top court had earlier ordered for the government to take over management of the company.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Supreme Court
COVID-19
Unitech
bail

What's Brewing

Yemen's starving children, grim legacy of years of war

Yemen's starving children, grim legacy of years of war

World's longest-surviving conjoined twin brothers die

World's longest-surviving conjoined twin brothers die

'Fit into hand'-sized reptile a forerunner to dinosaurs

'Fit into hand'-sized reptile a forerunner to dinosaurs

New study in Spain adds evidence against herd immunity

New study in Spain adds evidence against herd immunity

A coronavirus vaccine in 40 days, ICMR?

A coronavirus vaccine in 40 days, ICMR?

 