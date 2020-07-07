Supreme Court grants interim bail to Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to real estate company, Unitech's promoter Sanjay Chandra as both of his parents were said to be affected with Coronavirus.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah allowed the concession for a period one month to Chandra who has been behind the bars for over three years in a cheating case on failure of his company to deliver flats on time and siphoning off their money.

The court, however, denied similar relief to his younger brother, Ajay Chandra.

During the hearing, the court was told Chandra's 78-year-old father was admitted to ICU and his mother was also hospitalised on account of being Covid-19 positive.

The top court had earlier ordered for the government to take over management of the company.