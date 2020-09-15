Supreme Court grants interim protection from arrest to Punjab ex-DGP in 1991 case

Punjab ex-DGP gets interim protection in 1991 case

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 15 2020, 14:05 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2020, 14:06 ist
A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R S Reddy and M R Shah sought response from Punjab government on Saini’s plea challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order refusing to grant him anticipatory bail in the case. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court Tuesday granted interim protection from arrest to former Punjab SGP Sumedh Singh Saini in the 1991 alleged murder case of a junior engineer Balwant Singh Multani.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R S Reddy and M R Shah sought response from Punjab government on Saini’s plea challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order refusing to grant him anticipatory bail in the case.

During the hearing, the bench questioned the senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the Punjab government that what is the hurry in arresting Saini after 29 years of the case.

Luthra replied that the former DGP having “Z” plus security is absconding.

The bench posted the matter for hearing after four weeks and said that Saini is not to be arrested till further orders and he shall cooperate in the investigation.

On September 8, the high court had dismissed Saini's two pleas including the one on anticipatory bail in the alleged murder case.

Punjab
Haryana
DGP
Supreme Court

