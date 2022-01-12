Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, Uttarakhand govt over Haridwar hate speeches

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Centre and the Uttarakhand government on a plea for taking action in connection with the alleged hate speeches made in Haridwar Dharam Sansad against the Muslim community.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said the court would consider the matter after 10 days.

The court allowed the petitioners, former Patna High Court judge Anjana Prakash and journalist Qurban Ali to bring it to the notice of authorities against permission for 'Dharm Sansad' to be held at other places where they feared that inflammatory speeches may be made again.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that the matter was related to hate speech where the court has to lay down guidelines.

During the hearing, the bench pointed out there were other cases pending too and if the instant matter was connected, it would be tagged.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, representing an intervenor, Tushar Gandhi, submitted that there was a judgement by the top court but it had not been implemented by the authorities.

Former Patna High Court judge, and senior advocate Anjana Prakash and a journalist, Qurban Ali approached the top court seeking urgent intervention in the matter pertaining to the "hate speeches" delivered last year, in two events organised by Hindu Yuva Vahini in Delhi and Haridwar respectively on December 17 and 19.

"The said speeches are not mere hate speeches but amount to an open call for murder of an entire community," their plea said.

It was reported that several Hindu religious leaders, who addressed the gathering, called upon the community to take up arms against Muslims.

The petitioners alleged not only the "inaction" of the police allowed delivery of hate speeches with impunity but also showed that they are, in fact, hand in glove with the perpetrators of communal hate.

Earlier, former Union Minister Salman Khurshid, Dushyant Dave, Prashant Bhushan, senior advocate Basava P Patil and others, including the petitioner-former judge asked the CJI to direct action against those who made hate speeches in two events.

