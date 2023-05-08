SC notice to Bihar over Anand Mohan Singh's release

Supreme Court notice to Bihar over Anand Mohan Singh's release

Anand who was in jail for the last 15 years after being convicted in the case walked out of the jail on April 27

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 08 2023, 13:04 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 13:06 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Bihar government and others on the plea of slained IAS officer G Krishnaiah's wife Uma Krishnaiah challenging premature release of Bihar politician Anand Mohan Singh from the prison.

Singh's release was allowed under a jail sentence remission order after the state government recently amended the prison rules allowing the early release of 27 convicts including him.

Anand was serving a life term for his alleged role in the 1994 murder of the then Gopalganj collector G Krishnaiah, a young IAS officer during the funeral procession of Muzaffarpur gangster Chotan Shukla.

Anand who was in jail for the last 15 years after being convicted in the case walked out of the jail on April 27.

More details are awaited. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA launches two small satellites to track hurricanes

NASA launches two small satellites to track hurricanes

Sonam delivers speech at King Charles III's coronation

Sonam delivers speech at King Charles III's coronation

India’s poor need a hand, not alms

India’s poor need a hand, not alms

How BBMP clears stray cows from streets 

How BBMP clears stray cows from streets 

The ultimate guide to home insurance

The ultimate guide to home insurance

How to assess MLA candidates?  

How to assess MLA candidates?  

Attention to detail in poll ads engages voter

Attention to detail in poll ads engages voter

 