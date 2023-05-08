Supreme Court notice to Bihar over Anand Mohan Singh's release

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Bihar government and others on the plea of slained IAS officer G Krishnaiah's wife Uma Krishnaiah challenging premature release of Bihar politician Anand Mohan Singh from the prison.

Singh's release was allowed under a jail sentence remission order after the state government recently amended the prison rules allowing the early release of 27 convicts including him.

Anand was serving a life term for his alleged role in the 1994 murder of the then Gopalganj collector G Krishnaiah, a young IAS officer during the funeral procession of Muzaffarpur gangster Chotan Shukla.

Anand who was in jail for the last 15 years after being convicted in the case walked out of the jail on April 27.

More details are awaited.