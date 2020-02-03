Supreme Court notice to Centre, states on PIL alleging inaction on open borewells

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to examine a PIL alleging inaction by the authorities to prevent incidents of children falling into abandoned and open borewells across the country.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah issued notice to the Union and the state governments on a plea by advocate G S Mani, who highlighted the recent incident, involving Sujith Wilson in Tamil Nadu's Trichy district.

The two-year-old had died on October 26, 2019, after falling into the deep bore well by his house in village Nadukattupatti. His decomposed body was found after 82-hour-long rescue operations.

The top court also sought a response from the National Disaster Response Force and put the matter for consideration after four weeks. In 2010, the apex court gave multiple directions for taking measures for the prevention of fatal accidents of small children due to their falling into abandoned borewells and tubewells.

The lawyer contended the authorities remained negligent with regard to safety measures concerning borewells despite the court's directions in 2010. He referred to various news reports of borewell deaths in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra over the years after the court issued directions.