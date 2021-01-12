Supreme Court notice to Centre, states over public holidays

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre and States on a plea by Sikhs organisation, All India Shiromani Singh Sabha, for a uniform and non-arbitrary implementation of policy for declaring public holidays as against the whims and fancies of various political groups.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian sought a response from the central and all states government in the matter.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the petitioner, asked the court to list the matter next week so as to ensure declaring of public holiday on Guru Govind Singh Ji's birth anniversary from this year itself. The anniversary is going to be observed on January 20 this year.

The court said it would look into the request.

In its plea filed by the advocate Durga Dutt, the petitioner said it was aggrieved at the fact that the important patriotic and historical figure like tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Govind Singh ji's birth anniversary has yet not been declared public holiday across the country, though Sikhism is the fifth-largest religion in the world with 25.8 million believers.

In India, there is no Public Holidays Act, except the Weekly Holidays Act, 1942, which provided for weekly holidays. In most cases, holidays were declared by the executive at the behest of political groups to appease a particular section of the society. However, in countries like New Zealand, the UK and the USA, the holidays were governed by the legislation, it said.

The petitioner contended that the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh Guru should be allowed to be celebrated as 'Prakash Parv' throughout the country to instil a sense of patriotism, nationalism and brotherhood among the people. Guru Govind Singhji stood against injustice and his teachings transcend time and will remain relevant in all times to come.

It sought a direction for issuing guidelines for declaring public and gazetted holiday all over the country but not restricted to states and Union Territories where Sikhs are in significant numbers.

Maintaining that the issue was of national importance, it said the plea was filed to protect fundamental rights to equality, right to life and freedom to practice one's religion.

The organisation, which made the Union government as well as all states and Union Territories as parties to the plea, said a representation sent to the Ministry of Personal, Public Grievance and Pension, Union government was responded to casually that there is no proposal to declare Guru Govind Singh Ji's birth anniversary as gazetted public holiday.