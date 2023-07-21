Supreme Court notice to Gujarat govt, Purnesh Modi, others on Rahul Gandhi defamation case

The Supreme Court issued a notice on Friday to the Gujarat government and others on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea challenging the Gujarat High Court order that declined a stay on his conviction in the criminal defamation case in which he was sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court over his 'Modi surname' remark.

The top court of the country has also issued a notice to the complainant — Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi.

The matter has been posted for hearing on August 4.