Supreme Court notice to Gujarat govt, Purnesh Modi, others on Rahul Gandhi defamation case

The Supreme Court issued a notice on Friday to the Gujarat government and others on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea challenging the Gujarat High Court order that declined a stay on his conviction in the criminal defamation case in which he was sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court over his 'Modi surname' remark.
The top court of the country has also issued a notice to the complainant — Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi.
The matter has been posted for hearing on August 4.
