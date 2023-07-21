SC notice to Gujarat govt on Rahul's defamation case

Supreme Court notice to Gujarat govt, Purnesh Modi, others on Rahul Gandhi defamation case

The top court has posted the matter for hearing on August 4.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 21 2023, 11:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 11:47 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court issued a notice on Friday to the Gujarat government and others on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea challenging the Gujarat High Court order that declined a stay on his conviction in the criminal defamation case in which he was sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court over his 'Modi surname' remark.

The top court of the country has also issued a notice to the complainant — Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi.

The matter has been posted for hearing on August 4. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court
Rahul Gandhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian expat in Dubai flies home with 10 kg tomatoes

Indian expat in Dubai flies home with 10 kg tomatoes

Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon

Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon

B’luru dresses up for ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend

B’luru dresses up for ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend

Dating trends: Speedy, conscious, blindfolded...

Dating trends: Speedy, conscious, blindfolded...

New Kerala fish species attracts DiCaprio’s attention

New Kerala fish species attracts DiCaprio’s attention

Tamarind puts up its price as tomatoes go out of reach

Tamarind puts up its price as tomatoes go out of reach

To tackle the climate crisis, address inequality

To tackle the climate crisis, address inequality

Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery

Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery

Capturing a 21st-century war with 19th-century tech

Capturing a 21st-century war with 19th-century tech

 