Supreme Court notice to Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker, CM Kamal Nath on plea for floor test

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker on a plea by former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for conducting a floor test, as the Kamal Nath-led Congress government has been reduced to a minority after resignation by 22 rebel MLAs.

A bench presided over by Justice D Y Chandrachud sought a response from the Speaker N P Prajapati, Chief Minister Kamal Nath and others, and put the matter for consideration on Wednesday at 10.30 am.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Chouhan, contended that the case showed a complete travesty of democracy. He said the other side deliberately did not appear before the court despite having a prior information. He said, "The rationale of this case is that a floor test is required." ‬

The court, however, said it will have to issue a notice in the case and seek responses from the parties, even as Rohatgi contended the other side wanted to delay and buy time.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh appeared for the 16 rebel Congress MLAs, whose resignations have yet not been accepted by the Speaker.

Twenty-two Congress MLAs of Madhya Pradesh, who owed their allegiance to Jyotiraditya Scindia, have resigned earlier this month after feeling "disenchanted" with the present dispensation over its failure to fulfil the promises made in 'Vachan Patra' (assurance). Former Union Minister Scindia has switched side to BJP.

The Speaker accepted resignation by six MLAs but did not take any decision on remaining 16 legislators from the Congress party.

Chouhan approached the court on Monday after the Speaker adjourned the House to March 26 in the view of coronavirus scare. He said the chief minister had deliberately and maliciously defied the orders issued by Governor Lalji Tandon to conduct floor test on Monday itself.

