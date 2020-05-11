Supreme Court orders to set up high-powered panel to decide 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir

The Supreme Court on Monday directed for immediate setting up of a high-powered special panel headed by Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs and comprising other officers, including Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, to decide the issue of restoring 4G internet services over there.

A bench of Justices N V Ramana R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai declined to pass any order itself for providing speed net services.

The court, however, formed the special committee "to look into the prevailing circumstances and immediately determine the necessity of the continuation of the restrictions in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir".

The Union government has submitted that continuous infiltration, foreign influence, violent extremism and issues of national integrity are prevalent in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which are serious issues.

At the same time, the court is also cognisant of the concerns relating to the ongoing pandemic and the hardships that may be faced by the citizens, the bench said.

The court said that instead of passing a general order restricting internet across the Union Territory, the panel should take a district-wise decision on the access of internet as mandated in the Anuradha Bhasin judgement.

The court said it has to ensure a balance between national security and human rights.

Although the orders -- restricting internet -- indicated that they were passed for a limited period of time, the order did not provide any reasons to reflect that all the districts of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir required the imposition of such restrictions.

At the same time, we do recognise that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been plagued with militancy, which is required to be taken into consideration, the bench said.

The court said the panel, also comprising Secretary of Ministry of Communications, would consider the plea by NGO 'Foundation for Media Professionals' and others, including schools and others for 4G Internet service in Jammu and Kashmir.

It should consider the alternatives suggested by the petitioners, regarding limiting the restrictions to those areas where it is necessary and the allowing of faster internet (3G or 4G) on a trial basis over certain geographical areas and advise the government, the bench said.

The court had on May 4 reserved its order in the matter.

The Centre and the Union Territory administration have opposed the plea for 4G internet services, saying terrorists might use it to threaten the national security.

During the hearing, the petitioners claimed the absence of 4G internet services affected students studies as schools were not able to hold video conferencing. Their counsel also claimed the citizens right to access medical help was seriously jeopardised.

The UT administration, for its part, submitted a report after a complete lockdown imposed following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution. The report included details of when the landline was first started, followed by 2G internet services.

