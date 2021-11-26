SC pulls up Centre on plea over Delhi top cop choice

Supreme Court pulls up Central government on plea over Delhi Police Commissioner's appointment

The court issued a notice to the Central government, seeking a response from the government and Rakesh Asthana within two weeks

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 26 2021, 12:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2021, 12:55 ist
Rakesh Asthana. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up the Centre on a plea against the appointment of Gujarat cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as the Delhi Police Commissioner, just three days before his retirement.

A bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud issued a notice to the Central government, seeking a response from the government and Asthana within two weeks.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation against the Delhi HC judgement — which upheld Asthana's appointment — sought an early hearing.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the Centre and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for Asthana.

On October 12, the Delhi High Court had dismissed a plea against the appointment of Asthana, a 1984-batch officer, as the Delhi Police Commissioner on July 27, just before his superannuation on July 31. The court had declared that the Union government had power, jurisdiction and authority to make inter-cadre deputation of officers in public interest and the top court's judgements in Prakash Singh case on the appointment of police heads would not apply to Union Territories.

It had also said the petitioners, advocate Sadre Alam and NGO CPIL led by advocate Bhushan, have not been able to make a case calling for interference or even remotely demonstrate that there is any blot in the service career of Asthana, making him unsuitable for the post of Delhi Police Commissioner. 

