Supreme Court refers freebies issue to 3-judge bench

The Supreme Court on Friday posted the matter related to freebies for consideration before another three-judge bench. It directed the Centre to constitute an expert committee on matter and proposed to Centre to call an all-party meeting on the issue.

The apex court said that there can be no denying that in an electoral democracy, the true power lies with the electorate and the electorate judges the parties and candidates.

It added that the issue requires extensive hearing, including on scope of judicial review.

