Supreme Court refuses interim bail to Sajjan Kumar in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to consider interim bail plea on the medical ground to ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, who has been serving a life term in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde said the medical report of the petitioner does not suggest he required hospitalisation.

Kumar, represented by senior advocate Vikas Singh, claimed that his life term has virtually been converted to a death penalty. He was suffering from several ailments and he could not be examined by the AIIMS board due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, opposed Kumar's plea, saying he was involved in the genocide and was leading the mob during the 1984 riots.

Senior advocates Dushyant Dave and H S Phoolka appeared for the victims during the hearing conducted through video conferencing from the CJI's courtroom.

On this, the court said it will keep Kumar's bail plea pending for consideration in July.

Singh contended that his bail was pending for long.

"Tomorrow, if my client dies, his life sentence will automatically get converted to a death sentence," he said.

On this, the bench asked him don't say that.

At the moment, we don't want to decide on his bail application, the CJI said.

The bench also pointed out that a March 7 report of AIIMS said he did not require hospitalisation.

The court had earlier ordered AIIMS director to set up a medical board to assess the health condition of Kumar who claimed he has lost 8 to 10 kgs weight after being sent to jail.

Kumar has been in jail here after the Delhi High Court had on December 17, 2018 awarded him life imprisonment for the "remainder of his natural life". The riots case is related to the killing of five Sikhs in Delhi Cantonment's Raj Nagar Part-I area of southwest Delhi on November 1 and 2, 1984, and burning down of a Gurudwara in Raj Nagar Part-II.

Anti-Sikh riots had broken out after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984, by her two Sikh bodyguards.

The CBI had opposed his bail, saying Kumar was the leader and the kingpin in the gruesome offence of massacre of Sikhs.